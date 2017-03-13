Cleveland native Isabela Moner is a r...

Cleveland native Isabela Moner is a robot-fighting badass in...

"Transformers: The Last Knight" features a bonafide action star in Mark Wahlberg and literally larger than life Autobots like Optimus Prime. But it's 15-year-old Cleveland native Isabela Moner who takes center stage in the latest trailer for director Michael Bay's fifth installment in the series.

