Cleveland men indicted in standoff outside strip club streamed encounter on Facebook Live

A grand jury indicted a pair of men accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer during a gunfight with a SWAT team outside a downtown strip club. Danell Hicks and Antonio Powell, both 20, are each charged with 24 counts of attempted murder of a police officer, as well as several felonious assault and weapons charges in the Feb. 28 shooting that left one Cleveland police officer with a graze wound to his leg.

