Cleveland mass murderer Anthony Sowell has until May to appeal to U.S. Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court has extended the deadline for Cleveland mass murderer Anthony Sowell to appeal his murder convictions and death sentence. Sowell, 57, was convicted in 2011 and sentenced to die for the murders of 11 women whose bodies were discovered in his home on Imperial Avenue.
