Cleveland man receives five years pri...

Cleveland man receives five years prison for prostitution case

Offering $400 over text message to have sex with a five-year old child has netted Joshua Sturgis five years in prison. Sturgis, 27, of Cleveland, was sentenced Monday in Ashland County Common Pleas Court, where he appeared with his attorney Harvey Bruner.

