Cleveland man killed three people in two shootings, prosecutor say
A grand jury has handed up a 25-count indictment charging Da'Montais Banks with aggravated murder and other charges in the Jan. 25 killings of Carlos Hurt, Julius Claxton and Darien Hayes. He is also charged with breaking into the home of Hayes' family members during a vigil and causing a short standoff with police.
