Cleveland man kidnapped Case Western ...

Cleveland man kidnapped Case Western exchange students in armed carjacking, police say

A Cleveland man is accused of kidnapping two Case Western Reserve University exchange students at gunpoint, forcing them to withdraw cash at an ATM and then making off with their car after dumping them nearly three miles away. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sunday and jail records say he was arrested Tuesday morning.

