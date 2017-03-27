Cleveland man kidnapped Case Western exchange students in armed carjacking, police say
A Cleveland man is accused of kidnapping two Case Western Reserve University exchange students at gunpoint, forcing them to withdraw cash at an ATM and then making off with their car after dumping them nearly three miles away. A warrant for his arrest was issued Sunday and jail records say he was arrested Tuesday morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|4 hr
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Tue
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Tue
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC