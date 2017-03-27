Cleveland man charged in three cold-case rapes
A 38-year-old Cleveland man has been charged with raping three women after investigators matched his DNA to previously untested rape kits. Jamie Robinson Sr. was indicted by a grand jury this week on multiple counts of rape and kidnapping in three separate attacks spanning six years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,937
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|Thu
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Mar 28
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Mar 28
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC