Cleveland man accused of raping woman after abducting her on East 4th Street
A Cleveland man recently released from prison is accused of snatching up a woman on East 4th Street, driving her to his home and raping her. Reginald Poole, 40, is charged with first-degree rape and kidnapping in the Dec. 17 incident.
