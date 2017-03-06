Cleveland man accused of killing teen during robbery turns self in, police say
The 19-year-old man accused of shooting and killing a 15-year-old boy after a robbery turned himself into police on Tuesday, police said. The shooting happened about 7:30 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East 86th Street and Congress Court, one block north of Woodland Avenue in the city's Fairfax neighborhood.
