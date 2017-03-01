Cleveland man accused of breaking int...

Cleveland man accused of breaking into three apartments, groping woman

A Cleveland man is accused of breaking into three apartments in the same building, groping a woman and telling one tenant he was a police officer. Daniel Horvat, 30, of Cleveland is charged with burglary in the case, but more charges could be added when the case is presented to a Cuyahoga County grand jury.

