Cleveland International Film Festival: 2017 lineup and schedule unveiled

The Cleveland International Film Festival has just announced the programming for its 41st edition, running March 29 through April 9. Held at downtown Cleveland's Tower City Cinemas, 230 West Huron Rd., the festival will feature 522 screenings of 202 features and 216 shorts, with films spanning 71 countries. Opening night will make a splash with " California Typewriter," a film about the bond of writers and the machines of days past, starring Tom Hanks, John Mayer, Sam Shepard David McCullough and other.

