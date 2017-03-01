Cleveland International Film Festival: 2017 lineup and schedule unveiled
The Cleveland International Film Festival has just announced the programming for its 41st edition, running March 29 through April 9. Held at downtown Cleveland's Tower City Cinemas, 230 West Huron Rd., the festival will feature 522 screenings of 202 features and 216 shorts, with films spanning 71 countries. Opening night will make a splash with " California Typewriter," a film about the bond of writers and the machines of days past, starring Tom Hanks, John Mayer, Sam Shepard David McCullough and other.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|29 min
|Dr Phil
|20,869
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|2 hr
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC