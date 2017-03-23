Cleveland International Film Festival 2017 Guide: Schedule, tickets, locations and more
What: 416 films from 71 countries will screen over 12 days. When: Wednesday through Sunday, April 9. Where: Tower City Cinemas, 230 W. Huron Road, Cleveland.
