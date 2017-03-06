A 2013 protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court condemned corporate money in politics following the controversial 2010 Citizens United ruling. Lois Romanoff and Chris Stocking of Cleveland Move to Amend write that their citizens' initiative opposing personhood for corporations should go to the ballot in Cleveland even though City Council has already affirmed the people's support for the concept and scheduled a "Democracy Day" for May. CLEVELAND -- At its last meeting of 2016, Cleveland City Council passed Ordinance No.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.