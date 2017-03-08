Cleveland housing cop charged with se...

Cleveland housing cop charged with sexual battery, corrupting teens in Explorers Program

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer is charged with sexually abusing a teenage girls in the department's Police Explorers Program and having inappropriate relationships with four more teens. A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Friday charged Christopher Collins with two counts sexual battery, one attempted sexual battery, four counts endangering children, four counts of contributing delinquency of child, five counts underage alcohol use, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of obstructing official business.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 12 hr jersey city 20,887
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) 18 hr Mother of 5 122
Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12) Mar 4 Anthony 17
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,990 • Total comments across all topics: 279,456,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC