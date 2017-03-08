Cleveland housing cop charged with sexual battery, corrupting teens in Explorers Program
A Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer is charged with sexually abusing a teenage girls in the department's Police Explorers Program and having inappropriate relationships with four more teens. A Cuyahoga County grand jury on Friday charged Christopher Collins with two counts sexual battery, one attempted sexual battery, four counts endangering children, four counts of contributing delinquency of child, five counts underage alcohol use, and one count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and one count of obstructing official business.
