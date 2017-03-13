Cleveland has doubts on body cameras for part-time work Read Story Associated Press
Cleveland officials say they're concerned about whether the city can afford the potential cost of requiring police officers to wear body cameras while moonlighting. The independent monitor overseeing a court-ordered agreement between Cleveland and the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the police department has given the city an April 28 deadline to submit plans for a pilot project that could lead to some officers wearing body cameras while working off-duty jobs.
