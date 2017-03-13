Cleveland has doubts on body cameras for part-time work Read Story Associated Press

Cleveland has doubts on body cameras ...

Cleveland has doubts on body cameras for part-time work

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Cleveland officials say they're concerned about whether the city can afford the potential cost of requiring police officers to wear body cameras while moonlighting. The independent monitor overseeing a court-ordered agreement between Cleveland and the U.S. Department of Justice to reform the police department has given the city an April 28 deadline to submit plans for a pilot project that could lead to some officers wearing body cameras while working off-duty jobs.

Cleveland, OH

