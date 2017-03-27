Cleveland grandma charged in toddler's suspected methadone death turns self in
The Cleveland grandmother charged in connection with the death of her 2-year-old grandson turned herself in late Thursday, police said. Caraballo's 2-year-old grandson Noah Harvey died Wednesday at MetroHealth after police say he ingested Caraballo's prescribed methadone.
