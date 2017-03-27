Cleveland gang member charged in drive-by shooting that wounded two children
An 18-year-old admitted gang member has been charged in an October drive-by shooting that wounded two young girls. A grand jury on Monday charged Jeron High, of Cleveland, with attempted murder, felonious assault and gang charges in the Oct. 4 shooting at a home on Dudley Avenue in the city's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.
