Cleveland gang member charged in drive-by shooting that wounded two children

An 18-year-old admitted gang member has been charged in an October drive-by shooting that wounded two young girls. A grand jury on Monday charged Jeron High, of Cleveland, with attempted murder, felonious assault and gang charges in the Oct. 4 shooting at a home on Dudley Avenue in the city's Detroit-Shoreway neighborhood.

