Cleveland dinner-party host indicted in unintentional fatal shooting of guest
A man accused of accidentally shooting and killing a 27-year-old man at a dinner party that was streamed on Facebook Live was indicted by a Cuyahoga County grand jury. Steven Leannais, 30, now faces charges of felony charges of involuntary manslaughter, reckless homicide and misdemeanor charges of using a weapon while intoxicated and assault.
