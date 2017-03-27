Cleveland couple, covered under Medicaid expansion, have much to lose ...

Lynn Rodemann, 36, has been politically active for her entire life, but these days finds it difficult to stomach following the news. That's because she and her partner, James Hosticka, 41, receive their healthcare coverage from Medicaid, via a 2014 Ohio expansion of the government healthcare program that was a component of the Affordable Care Act, the federal healthcare law also known as Obamacare.

