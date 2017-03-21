Cleveland city jail inmate breaks corrections officer's wrist, police say
Cleveland police arrested her about 11:30 p.m. Thursday on suspicion of misdemeanor assault, according to jail records and a police report. She was combative on the way to jail so police told corrections staff to keep her handcuffed as she was booked into the facility, the report says.
