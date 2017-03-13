Cleveland bar patrons tackle armed ro...

Cleveland bar patrons tackle armed robbery suspect, knock him unconscious

10 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

Two Cleveland bar patrons tackled an armed robbery suspect on Saturday, knocked him unconscious and held him at the bar until police arrested him, according to police. The robbery happened about 7:30 p.m. at the Brickhouse Bar on Harvard Avenue and East 56th Street in the city's Broadway-Slavic Village neighborhood, just east of Newburgh Heights.

