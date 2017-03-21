Cleveland bar cited with selling liquor to underage patrons after woman fell from balcony...
An Ohio liquor-control agency cited a West 6th Street bar with selling liquor to underage customers after a 20-year-old Middleburg Heights woman fell from balcony on St. Patrick's Day. Spirits bar received two citations that accuse employees of selling and furnishing intoxicating liquor to someone under 21 years old, according to the citation.
