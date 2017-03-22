Cleveland arson suspect accused of dousing wife's bed in kerosene, stealing smoke...
A Cleveland man is accused of dousing his wife's mattress in kerosene, stealing her smoke detectors and vandalizing the home before bolting from the scene. Antoine Blackshear Sr., 40, is charged with aggravated arson and felonious assault in the March 18 incident that happened at the couple's Vineyard Avenue home in Cleveland's South Collinwood neighborhood.
