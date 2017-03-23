Cleveland 6 mins ago 7:45 a.m.Man kil...

Cleveland 6 mins ago 7:45 a.m.Man killed in Kamm's Corners shooting

Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Police are investigating the death of a 35-year-old man as a homicide after he was shot and killed early Friday. Police responded to the 4100 block of Rocky River Drive in the Kamm's Corners area of Cleveland's west side, where they found the victim inside a car.

