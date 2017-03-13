Cleveland 6 mins ago 10:25 a.m.Cleveland St. Patrick's Day guide 2017
Dust off your green garb because it's almost time for the annual St. Patrick's Day parade in Cleveland. It begins at 1:04 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Superior Avenue and E. 18th Street.
