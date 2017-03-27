Cleveland 50 mins ago 5:18 p.m.Three ...

Three people are facing charges for the drive-by shooting that wounded two young children on Dudley Avenue in October, 2016. Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley says his office is charging 18-year-old Jeron High and two other juveniles with Attempted Murder and Felonious Assault, as well as Participating in a Criminal Gang, Improperly Discharging Into Habitation, and Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle.

