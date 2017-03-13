Cleveland 26 mins ago 6:29 p.m.Cleveland makes top five of best cities to find love
Cleveland has been named fifth in a nationwide study seeking "America's Best City To Find Love" for 2017 by The Great Love Debate , a nationally-touring series on love and relationships. The study uses a formula that considered the opinions and demographic data from over 52,000 singles who have attended the tour's shows over the last two years.
