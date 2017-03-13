Cleveland 26 mins ago 6:29 p.m.Clevel...

Cleveland 26 mins ago 6:29 p.m.Cleveland makes top five of best cities to find love

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Cleveland has been named fifth in a nationwide study seeking "America's Best City To Find Love" for 2017 by The Great Love Debate , a nationally-touring series on love and relationships. The study uses a formula that considered the opinions and demographic data from over 52,000 singles who have attended the tour's shows over the last two years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Bill 20,897
Lebron grow up 16 hr Granny 5
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) 16 hr Granny 123
skanky strip bars (Jan '09) Sun Backwards 16
Deana Chandler is missing? Mar 11 Ike 1
Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12) Mar 4 Anthony 17
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cuyahoga County was issued at March 14 at 3:50AM EDT

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,014 • Total comments across all topics: 279,538,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC