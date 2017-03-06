Cleveland 24 mins ago 5:21 a.m.Public Square reopens to RTA bus traffic
RTA initially owed $12 million it had received with the intent to open bus routes through Public Square. The Federal Transit Authority claimed that closing Public Square bus routes breached that contract, ordering RTA to return the money.
