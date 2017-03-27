Cleveland 2 mins ago 6:55 p.m.Did cit...

Cleveland 2 mins ago 6:55 p.m.Did city ignore warning signs of I-X Center chaos?

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

"There was a certain amount of information that we had that we weren't allowed to follow up on because of the overtime," Loomis said. "That's tragic.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) 3 hr WAITING FOR AN AR... 1,145
Help 4 hr Needsome 9
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr tellinitlikeitis 20,935
Going to Myrtle beach? Sun Speed limit 70 1
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Sat John Fiore 25
Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08) Mar 20 Sunny94 49
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Iran
  2. Oakland
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,736 • Total comments across all topics: 279,881,115

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC