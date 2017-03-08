Cleveland 17 mins ago 8:45 p.m.Power ...

Cleveland 17 mins ago 8:45 p.m.Power outages causing RTA to replace all trains with buses

14 hrs ago

The Greater Cleveland RTA has announced that because of power outages, buses are replacing ALL trains along the Red, Blue and Green Lines, effective immediately until further notice. 66R buses will pick up at all Red Line stations between the Airport and Windermere.

Cleveland, OH

