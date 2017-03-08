Cleveland 16 mins ago 8:12 p.m.BREAKING: Parma missing teen found safe; man, 19, arrested
Just before 7:30 p.m. today, Parma Police Capt. Kevin Riley broke the news that Katarina Bitterman, 17, missing from her St. Augustine Drive home in Parma since last Saturday, had been found safe in Salem, Massachusetts.
