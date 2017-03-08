Cleveland 16 mins ago 8:12 p.m.BREAKI...

Cleveland 16 mins ago 8:12 p.m.BREAKING: Parma missing teen found safe; man, 19, arrested

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

Just before 7:30 p.m. today, Parma Police Capt. Kevin Riley broke the news that Katarina Bitterman, 17, missing from her St. Augustine Drive home in Parma since last Saturday, had been found safe in Salem, Massachusetts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 3 hr jersey city 20,887
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) Thu Mother of 5 122
Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12) Mar 4 Anthony 17
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,556 • Total comments across all topics: 279,471,862

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC