Cleveland 10 mins ago 11:42 p.m.Vigil held for 5-year-old allegedly beaten to death

Vigil held for 5-year-old allegedly beaten to death

A vigil was held Thursday evening outside the place where a Cleveland child was allegedly beaten so badly it might have been the reason for her death. Police say 5-year-old Ta'naejah McCloud was taken to University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children's Hospital via EMS with "massive head trauma," last Friday.

