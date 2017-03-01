Classic cars are memory machines at Cleveland Auto Show
There are nearly 100 reminders at the Cleveland Auto Show in the I-X Center of a time when cars were bigger, bolder, just a little bit dangerous and exceedingly memorable to some folks. Most of these vehicles are grouped together for the show's Classic Car Competition, with cash prizes awarded at 2 p.m. Saturday.
