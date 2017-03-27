ChamberFest Cleveland unveils eclectic sixth season: 'Cycles: Phases'
CLEVELAND, Ohio In the early years of the concert series ChamberFest Cleveland , co-founding violinist Diana Cohen was friends with almost everyone in her audiences. Today, upon the announcement of the group's sixth season, Cohen and her co-founder, clarinetist Franklin Cohen, still enjoy an enormous base of close-connected support.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|H. Brandt Ayers: When presidents lie II
|7 hr
|HumanSpirit
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Tue
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|Tue
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|Tue
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC