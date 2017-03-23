Breezy winds, toasty temperatures reaching nearly 70 degrees: Cleveland weather forecast...
The combination of a warm front and strong southerly winds blowing in toasty air from the Gulf of Mexico will produce much above average temperatures today, reaching nearly 70 degrees. The high is forecasted around 68 degrees, which is 18 degrees above normal, but still 15 degrees behind the record set in 1910.
