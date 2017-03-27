Brain and arm implants help paralyzed US man feed himself
In this undated photo made available on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 by Case Western Reserve University, Bill Kochevar feeds himself, in Cleveland, Ohio. A paralyzed man was able to feed himself for the first time in eight years, after doctors implanted electronic sensors into his brain and arm that restored the broken connection between them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Mikeymike116
|20,936
|The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08)
|10 hr
|mrdonut
|1,146
|Help
|17 hr
|Needsome
|9
|Going to Myrtle beach?
|Mar 26
|Speed limit 70
|1
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Mar 25
|John Fiore
|25
|Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08)
|Mar 20
|Sunny94
|49
|allah
|Mar 17
|oodoo
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC