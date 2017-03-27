Brain and arm implants help paralyzed...

Brain and arm implants help paralyzed US man feed himself

10 hrs ago

In this undated photo made available on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 by Case Western Reserve University, Bill Kochevar feeds himself, in Cleveland, Ohio. A paralyzed man was able to feed himself for the first time in eight years, after doctors implanted electronic sensors into his brain and arm that restored the broken connection between them.

