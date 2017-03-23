Book raises funds to help drug addict...

Book raises funds to help drug addiction fight

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

When Bill Ayars decided to write a book about his 1,700-mile jet skiing adventure down the Mississippi River , he figured it would be a business book. "I thought it would deal with planning and execution," said Ayars, a Bay Village resident and founding principal of Perspectus Architecture in Cleveland.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 8 hr WPWW 20,933
Help 10 hr Looking 5
Going to Myrtle beach? 16 hr Speed limit 70 1
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) 17 hr ghhs 1,144
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Sat John Fiore 25
Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08) Mar 20 Sunny94 49
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,850,797

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC