Another 'Hamilton' tour to crisscross...

Another 'Hamilton' tour to crisscross America next year

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Washington Times

Producer Jeffrey Seller said Monday a second tour of the megahit musical will start in Seattle for six weeks in February 2018. It then goes to Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Costa Mesa, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Des Moines, Iowa; Cleveland, Ohio; and Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr WPWW 20,896
Lebron grow up 12 hr Granny 5
News Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13) 12 hr Granny 123
skanky strip bars (Jan '09) Sun Backwards 16
Deana Chandler is missing? Mar 11 Ike 1
Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12) Mar 4 Anthony 17
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Feb 27 Angela Love 24
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for Cuyahoga County was issued at March 13 at 10:52PM EDT

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. South Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Wall Street
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,253 • Total comments across all topics: 279,534,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC