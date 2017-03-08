All Cleveland first responders will carry naloxone to fight heroin and fentanyl epidemic,...
All Cleveland first responders will soon be carrying naloxone, an overdose reversal drug, in response to the heroin and fentanyl epidemic that is claiming hundreds of lives each year in Cuyahoga County. Cleveland patrol officers are currently training to use naloxone, which is also known by its brand name Narcan, officials announced Friday during a news conference at City Hall.
