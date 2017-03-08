Adele defends Justin Bieber
Speaking during her recent gig at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney, Australia, on Friday , Adele, 28, asked concertgoers if they planned to attend Justin's upcoming show at the same stadium next week, but her question was greeted by boos from her fans. However, she quickly rushed to defend the 23-year-old star, saying: "If you started out at 12, you'd be like that too, okay!" Justin has been a controversial figure since shooting to fame with his single 'Baby' in 2010 and has had a number of issues with the law, paparazzi and fans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|18 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Thu
|Mother of 5
|122
|Pete Digravio 1968 slaying (Oct '12)
|Mar 4
|Anthony
|17
|Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10)
|Feb 27
|Angela Love
|24
|Challenge Anyone?
|Feb 21
|Phil
|4
|Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12)
|Feb 20
|Cyber
|72
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC