ACLU sues Cleveland, says panhandling...

ACLU sues Cleveland, says panhandling laws are unconstitutional

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Cleveland.com

The ACLU of Ohio has taken aim at the city of Cleveland's panhandling laws, saying the city's increased enforcement of already unlawful ordinances has caused problems with the city's homeless population. The ACLU says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that two ordinances, one that puts restrictions on asking for money on sidewalks and one that affects streets and highways, are unconstitutional because they infringe on free-speech rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 16 hr Jessica 20,858
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Mon Angela Love 24
Challenge Anyone? Feb 21 Phil 4
News Woman charged for 2006 murder (Jul '12) Feb 20 Cyber 72
FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09) Feb 14 William brown 79
Planning to visit Feb 11 Denise 1
Lebron grow up Feb 5 RuhTarrd 3
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Iraq
  5. Death Penalty
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,650 • Total comments across all topics: 279,235,439

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC