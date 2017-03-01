ACLU sues Cleveland, says panhandling laws are unconstitutional

The ACLU of Ohio has taken aim at the city of Cleveland's panhandling laws, saying the city's increased enforcement of already unlawful ordinances has caused problems with the city's homeless population. The ACLU says in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that two ordinances, one that puts restrictions on asking for money on sidewalks and one that affects streets and highways, are unconstitutional because they infringe on free-speech rights.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.