86 Cleveland art galleries unite for Women's History Month
In honor of Women's History Month, 86 galleries throughout the region will feature works by female artists this March. It's all coordinated by Mary Urbas, who organizes a "gallery tour" directory of the shows, in conjunction with her "from WOMAN X" exhibit at The Gallery at Lakeland Community College , 7700 Clocktower Dr., Kirtland.
