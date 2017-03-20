2017 Cleveland International Film Festival opens tonight
The 41st annual festival, which runs until April 9 at Tower City Cinemas and other venues around town, will feature 416 films from 71 countries over 12 days. A limited number of tickets are available for the opening night movie and gala reception, at clevelandfilm.org .
