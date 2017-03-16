16 shot, 1 killed at Cameo nightclub ...

16 shot, 1 killed at Cameo nightclub in Cincinnati Read Story Cameron Knight , [email protected]

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WKYC-TV Cleveland

CINCINNATI One person is dead and at least 15 more were injured in a shooting early Sunday morning at Cameo nightclub in Linwood. The Cincinnati Police Department, ATF and the coroner's office are on the scene investigating the homicide and shooting at 4601 Kellogg Ave. "Several local men got into some type of dispute inside the bar, and it escalated in shots being fired from several individuals," said Police Chief Isaac Elliot at a press conference Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cleveland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help 1 hr Looking 5
Going to Myrtle beach? 7 hr Speed limit 70 1
News The Enduring Mystery Of Beverly Jarosz (Feb '08) 8 hr ghhs 1,144
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 22 hr Ha Hair 20,932
News Coffee Quiz Fox 8 News In The Morning Scott Sabol (Jun '10) Sat John Fiore 25
Review: Allen Studios (Aug '08) Mar 20 Sunny94 49
allah Mar 17 oodoo 1
See all Cleveland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cleveland Forum Now

Cleveland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Cleveland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
 

Cleveland, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,861 • Total comments across all topics: 279,841,713

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC