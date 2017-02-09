Woman's teeth knocked out during Cleveland carjacking, suspect arrested
A Cleveland man is accused of knocking out a woman's teeth during a carjacking on the city's East Side. Zerick Stewart, 25, is charged with aggravated robbery in the incident, which happened Saturday at East 93rd Street and Union Avenue on the border of Cleveland's Union-Miles Park and Kinsman neighborhoods.
