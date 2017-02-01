White House daily press briefing goes...

White House daily press briefing goes high-tech using Skype

The daily White House press briefing went high-tech Wednesday. Press secretary Sean Spicer fielded questions from journalists around the country who participated via Skype, alongside their Washington-based colleagues in the room.

Cleveland, OH

