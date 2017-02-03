WATCH | Christopher Whitaker arraigned in Defreeze murder
On Friday, Christopher Whittaker, 44, of South Euclid was charged with aggravated murder in the death of Alianna DeFreeze, 14, of Cleveland. He was taken into police custody Thursday night in Mayfield Heights.
