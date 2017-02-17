Warmth is here to stay, rain making its way in: Cleveland weather forecast Tuesday, Feb....
It's going to be a cloudy, gray, rainy day in Cleveland, so make sure to bring out those rain boots and umbrella. Slight chances of rain begin in the late morning and trickle into late evening, but the afternoon is where you'll see the greatest threat.
