Vista Springs Greenbriar opens its door to the community: Sun Postings

The official opening of the Vista Springs Greenbriar senior care facility at the Shoppes at Parma was Feb. 15, with politicians and healthcare providers in attendance. The new facility on Day Drive has 24 memory care rooms as well as 63 assisted or catered living rooms.

