United Way of Greater Cleveland CEO says fund-raising efforts and other changes are coming
United Way of Greater Cleveland needs to change how it raises money, enhance its presence in the community, and bring together groups to focus on solutions to major social issues such as infant mortality and lead exposure, the head of the agency said. President and CEO August Napoli, speaking to a group of business and civic leaders at the City Club of Cleveland on Friday, said the way in which United Way "conducts philanthropy" hasn't changed much since the early days of the organization.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.
Add your comments below
Cleveland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|7 hr
|mexico
|20,836
|FSC (fire safe cigarettes): Are they making you... (Dec '09)
|Feb 14
|William brown
|79
|Planning to visit
|Feb 11
|Denise
|1
|Lebron grow up
|Feb 5
|RuhTarrd
|3
|Sentencings and trials in Cuyahoga County: Cour... (Apr '13)
|Feb 4
|Angel Gabriel
|121
|John Carroll University Baseball Coach (Aug '12)
|Jan 30
|Truth
|4
|Sports bar, close to the Q
|Jan 25
|Chilly
|1
Find what you want!
Search Cleveland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC