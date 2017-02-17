United Way of Greater Cleveland CEO s...

United Way of Greater Cleveland CEO says fund-raising efforts and other changes are coming

United Way of Greater Cleveland needs to change how it raises money, enhance its presence in the community, and bring together groups to focus on solutions to major social issues such as infant mortality and lead exposure, the head of the agency said. President and CEO August Napoli, speaking to a group of business and civic leaders at the City Club of Cleveland on Friday, said the way in which United Way "conducts philanthropy" hasn't changed much since the early days of the organization.

